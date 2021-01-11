Minneapolis police union president to retire early

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Minneapolis police union, frequently attacked by opponents after George Floyd’s death as an obstacle to needed changes in the department, said Monday he is retiring. Lt. Bob Kroll confirmed the announcement in a text to The Associated Press. In a letter to union members obtained by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Kroll said he had planned to retire in May. Kroll said after “reviewing the bigger picture,” it’s in his family’s best interest to step down sooner. Kroll criticized “weak administrations” whom he said have not fought for “hardworking public servants who wear the badge.”