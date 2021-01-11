Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings

LONDON (AP) — A Libyan man who stabbed three friends to death as they sat in an English city park on a summer evening has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. Judge Nigel Sweeney said Khairi Saadallah should be given a rare whole-life prison term for the “ruthless and brutal” attack. Saadallah had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and three of attempted murder for the June 20 attack in Reading, but denied having a terrorist motive. However, police declared the stabbings a terrorist attack and prosecutors said 26-year-old Saadallah stabbed his victims while shouting “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”