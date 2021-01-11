Indonesia navy divers hunt for crashed plane’s black boxes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers are scouring the floor of the Java Sea as they hunt for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the waters at high velocity with 62 people aboard. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared during heavy rain on Saturday. The search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors. Divers are looking for the cockpit voice and flight data recorders in seabed mud where signals from the black boxes have been detected. Investigators also have interviewed the air traffic controllers who were in charge of the plane at the time of the crash. Indonesian officials say the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will be joining their investigation.