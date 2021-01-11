Illinois House speaker ‘suspends’ campaign for retention

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is “suspending” his campaign for retention of the leadership post. The 78-year-old Chicago Democrat issued a statement Monday that began, “This is not a withdrawal.” But he directed House Democrats to work toward finding a replacement. Madigan has lost support among House members since he was implicated in a federal bribery investigation involving utility ComEd. Madigan has not been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing. But in a caucus vote Sunday, his support fell short of the 60 votes needed for his retention.