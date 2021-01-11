Hong Kong’s new top judge urges impartiality in courts

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s new top judge has warned the territory’s courts need to show they are impartial amid a flurry of politically charged cases or risk losing public trust. Hong Kong has been in a state of political crisis after months of antigovernment protests in 2019 led to Beijing imposing a national security law on the city to quash dissent. Pro-democracy supporters have decried the new security legislation as authorities suppressing Hong Kong’s freedoms. After being sworn in Monday, Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung said that judges in the city’s courts must be careful with the appearance of impartiality in terms of what they say in court or what they write in their judgments, especially in cases with a political nature.