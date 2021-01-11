Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates. The park’s executive director, Lisa Peterson, told The Associated Press on Monday that a troop of eight gorillas at the park is believed to have the virus and several have been coughing. The park tested the fecal matter from the troop. It appears the infection came from a member of the park’s wildlife care team that also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic. Veterinarians are closely monitoring the gorillas who are altogether in their habitat at the park, north of San Diego.