Fox News shuffles daytime lineup; CNN makes changes

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has dramatically reshuffled its daytime lineup and is adding a new opinion hour at 7 p.m. Eastern. Both Fox and CNN announced schedule changes Monday, which is not unusual for news outlets when a new presidential administration takes office. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Fox’s John Roberts are among those taking on new roles. The changes come with the backdrop of some dramatic audience shifting. Fox was comfortably ahead of all of its rivals for much of last year but has fallen behind CNN in daytime since the election. The conservative Newsmax, spurred on by President Donald Trump, has shown surprising strength, although it is not nearly at Fox’s level.