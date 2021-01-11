Egypt, Germany, France, Jordan meet to revive Mideast talks

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt is hosting the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Jordan to discuss ways to revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, a week before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The ministers released a joint statement Monday. In it they called for “practical steps” to launch “credible negotiations” between Israel and the Palestinians on achieving a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital. That’s territory Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war. The ministers say they’re ready to work with the U.S. to facilitate negotiations. The Palestinians suffered numerous setbacks under the outgoing administration of Donald Trump.