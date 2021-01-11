Discovery of pipe bombs in DC obscured by riot at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — As thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, federal agents were working at the same time to detonate two pipe bombs found just blocks away at the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees. The focus on the insurrection shifted public attention away from the explosives threat, which experts say remains a primary concern for law enforcement ahead of next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Investigators are increasingly worried about the potential for attacks on soft targets in the nation’s capital.