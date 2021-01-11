China denies coercive birth control measures in Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official has denied that Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. The denial follows an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that Chinese polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being “baby-making machines.” Twitter removed the tweet following protests by groups that accuse Beijing of seeking to eradicate Uighur culture. An Associated Press investigation in June found that the Chinese government was forcing draconian birth control measures on Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, including IUD fittings, contraceptives, and even abortions and sterilizations.