US diplomats in extraordinary protest against Trump for riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a highly unusual move, American diplomats have drafted two cables condemning President Donald Trump’s incitement of the deadly assault on the Capitol and calling for administration officials to support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Using what is known as the State Department’s “dissent channel,” the career foreign and civil service officers said they fear last Wednesday’s siege may badly damage U.S. credibility to promote and defend democratic values abroad. The cables are an extraordinary protest against a sitting U.S. president by American diplomats, who’ve long complained that the Trump administration has ignored and diminished their role and expertise.