Schwarzenegger calls President Trump ‘worst president ever’

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is calling President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” In a video posted on social media on Sunday, the Republican took solace that Trump’s presidency was coming to an end and “would soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.” He called for national unity and vowed his support for President-elect Joe Biden. Schwarzenegger, best known for his movie role as the Terminator, was elected governor in 2003 of the country’s most populous state. During the video, Schwarzenegger likened American democracy to the sword he brandished in his movies.