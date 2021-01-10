N. Korea’s Kim gets new title in symbolic move at congress

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s state media reports leader Kim Jong Un was given a new title, “general secretary” of the ruling Workers’ Party, a post held by his late father and grandfather. It’s largely seen as a symbolic appointment because Kim has already been the top party leader. But it is apparently aimed at bolstering his authority as Kim grapples with growing economic challenges at home. The Korean Central News Agency said Monday the party’s ongoing congress, the first in its kind in five years, announced Kim’s new title Sunday during its sixth-day session.