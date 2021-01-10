Mexican president’s spokesman tests positive for coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The spokesman for Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he has tested positive for cornavirus, the same day the country detected its first case of a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the United Kingdom. Spokesman Jesús Ramírez Cuevas wrote on his Twitter account Sunday that “I am in good health and I will be working from home.” Ramírez Cuevas is close to López Obrador and often goes on trips with the president. There was no word on whether the president had yet been tested. López Obrador is 67 and has high blood pressure, but almost never wears a mask.