Videos show fatal shooting during rampage at the Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force veteran killed during the storming of the Capitol was shot as she began to climb through a broken part of a door leading into an area known as the Speaker’s Lobby, videos posted online show. As an unidentified person yells “Go, bust it down,” Ashli Babbitt, 35, begins to step up and through the waist-high opening when a gunshot is heard. She falls backward. A second video shows other unidentified people attempting to lift Babbitt up. She slumps back to the ground. Wednesday’s pro-Trump rampage at the shocked other countries around the world and led to the resignations of three senior Capitol security officials.