Syracuse’s Dolezaj finishes game after chipping tooth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse senior forward Marek Dolezaj doesn’t pack a lot of muscle on his 6-foot-10, but he’s tough as nails. The only player on the Orange who willingly — and repeatedly — takes the hardest of charges, Dolezaj added another memorable moment to the Georgetown-Syracuse rivalry. Most of one of his front teeth was knocked out by an errant elbow in the final minute, which bloodied his mouth. But he played on and helped Syracuse to an important 74-69 victory over one of its fiercest rivals.