Pope Francis ‘astonished’ by mob attack on US Capitol

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has told a private Italian broadcaster that he was “astonished” by the mob attack at the U.S. Capitol. The pope said in an interview that is to be broadcast by Mediaset on Sunday that “even in the most mature reality there is always something that doesn’t work, people who take a path against the community, against democracy and against the common good.” He said the mob’s violence “must be condemned.” Rioters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was finalizing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, believing Trump’s false claims of a rigged election. Five people died, including a police officer.