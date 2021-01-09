Israelis protest Netanyahu amid 3rd virus lockdown

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are renewing their weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They’re calling on the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him, and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. Saturday’s protests come as Israel is the midst of its third national lockdown. The country is also pressing forward with a world-leading vaccination drive. Netanyahu’s trial was set to resume this week, but it’s been postponed indefinitely amid the tighter restrictions. He’s indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust connected to three long-running investigations. He’s denied any wrongdoing.