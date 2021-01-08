Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel has been arrested in her home state of California. Booking documents show that Miya Ponsetto was jailed Thursday in Ventura County. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to speak with Ponsetto earlier Thursday. That followed days of intense media coverage of the fracas at the hotel and demands by the teen’s family that she face criminal charges. Ponsetto’s lawyer says her client is “emotionally unwell” and remorseful over the Dec. 26 conflict with 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. at Manhattan’s Arlo Hotel.