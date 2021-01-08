Family: Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Friends and relatives say a Georgia woman killed in Wednesday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol was a recovering drug addict who wanted to become a sobriety counselor. But she also believed, wrongly, that President Donald Trump won the November election, and she’d begun following a dark conspiracy theory that has circulated online. Thirty-four-year-old Rosanne Boyland, of Kennesaw, was one of three people who died of medical emergencies during a siege Wednesday by Trump loyalists that came as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. A fourth person was fatally shot by police and an officer was also killed.