Skip to Content

EXPLAINER: How Trump could be impeached again, but faster

New
5:50 pm AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is coming out strongly in support of President Donald Trump’s removal from office after pro-Trump supporters violently breached and ransacked the Capitol. The riots came after Trump had egged them on at a rally near the White House.  On Friday, Pelosi told fellow Democrats on a private conference call that “we must take action.”  A  congressional effort to impeach Trump would be unlikely to remove him from the White House, which he’ll leave on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. But it would still make him the first president in history to be impeached twice.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content