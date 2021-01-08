Trump loses appeal to give states right to refuse refugees

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration lost an appeal Friday to grant states and local entities the right to shut out refugees. A three-judge panel said President Donald Trump’s executive order that required both state and local entities to give their consent before allowing refugees to be placed in their areas would undermine the 1980 Refugee Act. That law set by Congress was designed to allow resettlement agencies to find the best place for a person to thrive while working with local and state officials.