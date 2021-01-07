World reaction to the storming of the US Capitol

World leaders are condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. They called for a peaceful transition of power, and some singled out Trump for harsh criticism. They said political leaders need to urge their followers to refrain from violence and respect the rule of law. Presidents, prime ministers and politicians from both allied nations and countries opposed to U.S. foreign policy used terms like “disgraceful,” “deliberate assault” and “chaos” to describe the scenes that unfolded in Washington as the antithesis to the concept of American democracy. Some officials in Zimbabwe, Iraq and Russia expressed a sense of seeing U.S. hypocrisy exposed.