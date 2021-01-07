Wong questioned, US lawyer released in Hong Kong crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been arrested on a new charge under the national security law while an American rights lawyer who was detained in a sweeping crackdown was granted bail. Friends and family of Wong, who is currently serving a 13 1/2-month prison sentence for organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest in 2019, were informed Thursday that he was arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law and had been taken away to give a statement. The arrests Wednesday of 53 activists, including American lawyer John Clancey, were the largest move against Hong Kong’s democracy movement since Beijing imposed the security law to quell dissent in the semi-autonomous territory following months of anti-government protests in 2019.