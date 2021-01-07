Woman who confronted Black teen arrested in California

NEW YORK (AP) — A California woman seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel has been arrested in her home state. Miya Ponsetto was confirmed as the woman in the Dec. 26 video by her attorney, Sharen Ghatan. Booking documents show she was jailed Thursday night in Ventura County, California. Ghatan says her client is “emotionally unwell” and remorseful. The conflict at the Arlo Hotel in lower Manhattan between Ponsetto and 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. was recorded by his father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, and put online. The New York Police Department said detectives were on the way to California to speak with her.