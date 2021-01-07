EXPLAINER: Breaking down the uncertainty after Capitol siege

Uncertainty is everywhere in the U.S. capital a day after the seat of American lawmaking was overrun by supporters of President Donald Trump. With 13 days left until Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president, no one’s sure what coming days could bring. Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for The Associated Press, says this is a striking moment and that the country is in uncharted territory. She notes that it’s all happening against a backdrop of the pandemic and the national reckoning over race. Pace says there’s great uncertainty as the Biden inauguration approaches.