Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — It began as a day of reckoning for President Donald Trump’s futile attempt to cling to power, as Congress took up the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. It fractured into scenes of fear and agony that left a prime ritual of American democracy in tatters. A pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol, occupying one hallowed space of American democracy after another. A woman was shot and killed by police, and three others died in apparent medical emergencies. Authorities eventually regained control, as night fell. Heavily armed officers brought in as reinforcements started using tear gas to get people moving toward the door, pushing the mob farther away in clouds of tear gas, flash-bangs and percussion grenades.