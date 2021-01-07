Casino mogul, GOP megadonor Adelson to take medical leave

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands announced Thursday that chairman Sheldon Adelson will take a medical leave after recently resuming cancer treatments. President and COO Robert G. Goldstein will take the post of acting CEO and chairman. Adelson first announced that he was being treated for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2019. Adelson is a Republican megadonor who recently gave $75 million to a super PAC that attacked President-elect Joe Biden in the leadup to last November’s election. Adelson also owns the largest circulating newspaper in the Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.