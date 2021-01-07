World shares up on stimulus hopes as Congress OKs Biden win

Global shares have risen after Congress certified Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral college victory following unprecedented chaos when supporters of President Donald Trump ran rampant through the U.S. Capitol. The formal recognition of Biden as president on Thursday has raised expectations his administration, helped by control of both houses of Congress, will push ahead with more generous support for the U.S. economy. U.S. futures were higher and shares rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Shanghai. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6%, giving up much of an earlier rally, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high.