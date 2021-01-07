Asia Today: Australian city on lockdown over UK variant case

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s third-largest city, Brisbane, will lock down for three days from Friday after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel was diagnosed with the highly contagious British variant of COVID-19. Masks will also be compulsory in Brisbane and some surrounding municipalities. A Queensland state health official said the infectious nature of the variant meant the work to track potential cases had to be done fast to control the spread. While several cases of the variant have been found in travelers in hotel quarantine, the cleaner is the first person to be infected with it in Australia. Her diagnosis ends almost four months of no locally acquired infections in Queensland.