UK leader to use ‘every second’ to vaccinate the vulnerable

LONDON (AP) — UK lawmakers have returned to Parliament to debate a national lockdown that took effect Wednesday morning amid anger over the chaos in the government’s strategy for schools. Lawmakers, who were recalled from their Christmas recess early to discuss the measures, are expected to approve the new rules because even critics have recognized the need for tougher restrictions to control rising infection rates. When he announced the stay-at-home order on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it wouldn’t lifted before mid-February. By that time, the government hopes to have given one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to about 13 million people who are most at risk, potentially allowing some relaxation of the restrictions.