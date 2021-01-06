`Only in America’: Warnock’s rise from poverty to US senator

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man elected to be Georgia’s first Black senator calls his story one that could only happen in America. Raphael Warnock won a runoff election Tuesday to defeat Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The 51-year-old Baptist pastor grew up in poverty with 11 siblings in Savannah, where his father preached and made extra money hauling old cars to a scrapyard. Warnock became the first in his family to graduate from college, earned a Ph.D. in theology and later became head pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached. Warnock has said he sees entering politics as an extension of his activism as a preacher.