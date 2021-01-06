GOP’s Biden vote revolt is atypical challenge for McConnell

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks it’s dangerous for his party to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s election triumph. But when a joint session of Congress meets Wednesday to formally affirm Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump, some Republicans are charging ahead anyway. The effort to overturn Biden’s win will fail. But McConnell is facing dynamics he can’t fully control. The Kentucky Republican can’t stop objections to counting some state’s votes because it’s allowed by the Constitution. McConnell is also facing objections from senators who are positioning themselves to run for president in 2024.