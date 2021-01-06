GEORGIA TAKEAWAYS: Black turnout fuels Warnock victory

ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, has defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a special election for an unexpired term for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. Warnock will become the first Black senator in Georgia history. It remains too early to call the second race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue, who’s seeking a second term after his first term expired Sunday. Democrats need an Ossoff victory to take control of the Senate.