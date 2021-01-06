EXPLAINER: Lives at stake in tense Ugandan presidential vote

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Deadly violence and repressive measures have alarmed observers as Uganda prepares to vote on Jan. 14. Longtime President Yoweri Museveni is challenged by young singer and lawmaker Bobi Wine, who has captured the imagination of many across Africa in a generational clash. Authorities have used the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to ban rallies in urban areas where Wine has strong support, including the capital, Kampala. In recent days Wine has been arrested and blocked from staying in hotels while campaigning, and one bodyguard was killed. Wine fears for his life as well in the East African nation’s most contentious vote in years.