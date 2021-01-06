EU agency approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s medicines agency has given the green light to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent. The approval recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee, which must be rubberstamped by the EU’s executive commission, comes amid high rates of infections in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.