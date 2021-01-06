Dutch begin COVID-19 vaccinations; last EU nation to do so

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Nearly two weeks after most other European Union nations, the Netherlands has begun its COVID-19 vaccination program, with nursing home staff and frontline workers in hospitals first in line for the shot. Sanna Elkadiri, a nurse for people with dementia, was the first recipient of a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot at a center in Veghel, southeast of Amsterdam. The Dutch government has come under fierce criticism for the late start to vaccinations. Prime Minister Mark Rutte told lawmakers in a debate that authorities had focused preparations on the easy-to-handle Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been cleared for use in the EU. That shot does not require the ultra-cold storage that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine does.