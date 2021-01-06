Congress set to confirm Biden’s electoral win over Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress. Lawmakers are set to convene Wednesday for a joint session, required by law, to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden. The typically routine proceeding will be anything but that. The president’s Republican allies plan to object to the election results. Many say they are heeding the pleas of the president’s supporters’ to “fight for Trump.” Trump is planning a rally outside the White House. The longshot effort is all but certain to fail. Bipartisan majorities in Congress are prepared to accept the results.