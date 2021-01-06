Biden to name Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected a federal appeals court judge, Merrick Garland, as his attorney general. That’s according to two people familiar with the selection process. Garland was snubbed by Republicans in 2016 for a seat on the Supreme Court. Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment on Thursday, along with other senior leaders of the department. Also expected to be part of the department are former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general, and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general.