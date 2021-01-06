Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as tech slips

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street and Treasury yields are rising as investors keep a close eye on Senate races in Georgia, which could flip control of the chamber to Democrats. Technology stocks were broadly lower, while small-company stocks were rising broadly. The S&P 500 was down just 0.1%, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq was off 0.9% in the early going Wednesday. The Russel 2000 index of smaller companies roared ahead 1.9%. That’s a sign of increasing confidence in the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose above 1% for the first time since March.