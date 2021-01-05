WHO ‘disappointed’ at Chinese delays letting experts in

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says he is disappointed Chinese officials haven’t finalized the permissions to allow a team of experts into China to examine the origins of COVID-19. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said members of the international scientific team began departing from their home countries as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government. Tedros said the U.N. health agency learned Tuesday that “Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team’s arrival in China.” The experts drawn from around the world are expected to visit the city of Wuhan, which is suspected as the place that the coronavirus first emerged over a year ago.