The Latest: Georgia election going well, despite Trump tweet

Georgia election officials say voting is going smoothly across the state, despite claims from President Donald Trump that some machines are not working in Republican areas. Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon: “Reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour.” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, responded to Trump’s tweet by saying that officials had already told the public about the problem in Columbia County and fixed the issue “hours ago.” “The votes of everyone will be protected and counted,” Sterling tweeted. “Sorry you received old intel Mr. President.”