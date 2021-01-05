Tennessee inmate’s execution paused again due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has hit pause again on a death row inmate’s scheduled execution because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an order Tuesday, the court’s justices wrote that Oscar Smith’s Feb. 4 execution will be stayed again pending the court’s further order “because of the multiple issues caused by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.” Smith had been scheduled to die last June for the 1989 slayings of his estranged wife, Judy Lynn Smith, and her two sons from a previous marriage, Chad and Jason Burnett, in Nashville. But because of the coronavirus, the Supreme Court ordered a delay until next month. The court did not set a new date in its order on Tuesday.