Qatar ruler due in Saudi Arabia for summit to end blockade

AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Qatar’s ruler is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia following an announcement that the kingdom would open its airspace and land border with its tiny Gulf neighbor in the first step toward ending a years-long diplomatic crisis that’s engulfed key U.S. defense allies. Qatar’s emir will attend a summit of Gulf Arab leaders and a signing ceremony to end the dispute. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain launched an embargo on Qatar in mid-2017, accusing it of supporting Islamist groups in the region and seeking warm ties with Iran. The decision to end the Saudi blockade comes after a final attempt at securing a breakthrough by the Trump administration.