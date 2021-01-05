Eric Jerome Dickey, bestselling novelist, dead at 59

NEW YORK (AP) — Bestselling novelist Eric Jerome Dickey has died at age 59. Dickey blended crime, romance and eroticism in “Sister, Sister,” “Waking With Enemies” and dozens of other stories about contemporary Black life. He was an aspiring actor and stand-up comic who began writing fiction in his mid-30s. He shaped a witty, conversational and sometimes graphic prose style that brought him a wide readership through such novels as “Sister, Sister” and “Naughty or Nice” and through his “Gideon” crime fiction series. It included “Sleeping With Strangers” and “Resurrecting Midnight.” A new novel is coming out in April.