UN chief recommends Libya cease-fire monitors based in Sirte

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is recommending that international monitors be deployed to Libya under a U.N. umbrella to observe the October cease-fire agreement from a base in the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to Libya’s major oil fields. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report to the Security Council on proposed cease-fire monitoring arrangements obtained Monday that an advance team should be sent to Libya’s capital Tripoli as a first step to “provide the foundations for a scalable United Nations cease-fire monitoring mechanism based in Sirte.” Libya has been divided since dictator Moammar Gadhafi was toppled in 2011.