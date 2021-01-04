Trump rewards ally Devin Nunes with Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to one of his most outspoken congressional allies, California Rep. Devin Nunes, as he looks to reward loyalists with just over two weeks left in his term. Nunes, the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, has been an ardent backer of Trump’s during probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the president’s 2019 impeachment by the Democratic-led House. In a statement, the White House is crediting Nunes with uncovering “the greatest scandal in American history,” referencing Nunes’ efforts to discredit the Russia investigation.