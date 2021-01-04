Mexico approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, hoping to spur a halting vaccination effort that has only given about 44,000 shots since the third week of December. But the Mexican government official heading up efforts to deal with the pandemic has been spotted at a Pacific coast beach, apparently sitting at sea-side restaurant without a face mask on. Assistant Health Secretariat Hugo López-Gatell has repeatedly counselled Mexicans to stay at home and not to travel. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called López-Gatell “a good public servant,” noting “a public servant has rights, too.”