Kentucky officers in Breonna Taylor face termination hearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky police detectives involved in the raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor are scheduled to face a termination hearing. Officer Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes received notice last week that they will be dismissed. Both men were expected to appear for a pretermination hearing on Monday. Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13 by police executing a narcotics search warrant. Louisville acting police chief Yvette Gentry says Cosgrove failed to “properly identify a target” when he fired into Taylor’s apartment. The chief says Jaynes lied about how he obtained some information about Taylor in the warrant.