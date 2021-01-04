Skip to Content

Kentucky officers in Breonna Taylor face termination hearing

New
11:16 am AP - National News
Breonna Taylor
Taylor Family Photo
Breonna Taylor - 26 yr old EMT shot by police, Photo Date: Undated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky police detectives involved in the raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor are scheduled to face a termination hearing. Officer Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes received notice last week that they will be dismissed. Both men were expected to appear for a pretermination hearing on Monday. Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13 by police executing a narcotics search warrant.  Louisville acting police chief Yvette Gentry says Cosgrove failed to “properly identify a target” when he fired into Taylor’s apartment. The chief says Jaynes lied about how he obtained some information about Taylor in the warrant.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content