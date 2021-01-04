Pence, Biden warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is telling Georgia voters that he needs a Democratic Senate majority to combat the coronavirus and get other things done. Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, is warning conservative Christians that the state’s high-stakes Senate runoffs on Tuesday may offer “the last line of defense” against a Democratic takeover in Washington. If Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeat the two Republican incumbents, control of the Senate will shift to the Democrats, who also will control the White House and House of Representatives. Pence and Biden campaigned Monday ahead of a nighttime rally by President Donald Trump.